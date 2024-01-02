Headlines

Education

Meet IAS officer, who worked as sawmill operator, battled father's alcoholism, cracked UPSC with AIR...

IAS officer Sivaguru Prabhakaran cracked the UPSC exam even after facing multiple challenges. Know his inspiring story.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

Millions of Indians dream of cracking the UPSC exam but only a few can crack the civil services exams and become an IAS officer. Today, we will talk about one such IAS officer who overcame all hardships to crack the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. 

IAS officer M Sivaguru Prabhakaran was born in a family of farmers, every member of Sivaguru's family had to work in the fields. His father was an alcoholic. Hence, his mother and sister worked in the fields during the day and made baskets at night to provide for the family.

Sivaguru used to watch his mother and sister work day and night and that’s why he decided to leave his education and started working as a sawmill operator. Even though Sivaguru had started working he did not forget his dream of becoming an IAS officer. 

Sivaguru started studying again after his sister’s marriage and helped his brother get an education. In 2008, Sivaguru secured admission to study civil engineering at Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology in Vellore. 

Read: ISRO chief gives big update on solar mission, Aditya L-1 to reach its destination on...

IAS officer Sivaguru studied during the weekend and stayed at the platforms of the St Thomas Mount railway station. IAS officer would then return to Vellore for his college during the week and start working in his spare time to fund his studies.

Shivaguru was always focused towards his goal and cracked his IIT-M entrance and then completed his MTech in 2014. After his master's Prabhakaran started preparing for the UPSC exam. Sivaguru cracked the UPSC exam in the fourth attempt and got AIR 101.

