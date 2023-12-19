Meet IAS officer Saloni Verma, who cracked UPSC without coaching, bagged AIR...

Headlines

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio may take huge hit, Elon Musk to benefit India's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

10 actors and directors who made strong comebacks in 2023

9 motivational quotes by Prabhas

Teams that lost most finals in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

Meet actress whose debut was blockbuster, took 3 times more fees than Salman, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

'This is extremely...': Netizens slam Animal's Twitter page for trolling critic's review with box office collection

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer Saloni Verma, who cracked UPSC without coaching, bagged AIR...

IAS Saloni Verma is originally from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Although, she has lived in Delhi for the majority of her life. Her success story is incredibly motivating for everyone, as she demonstrated unwavering perseverance, hard effort, and a strong desire to serve her country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Only with perseverance and hard effort can candidates be able to pass the UPSC and advance to the rank of IAS, IPS, or IFS officer. IAS Saloni Verma is the ideal example of how determination and self-belief can lead to achieving everything you set your mind to.

The extraordinary accomplishment of this unique and inspirational person has reverberated throughout the country. Without any tutoring support, Saloni Verma passed the fiercely tough UPSC civil services test. Her incredible achievement is now an inspiration to many UPSC candidates.

Who is IAS Saloni Verma?

IAS Saloni Verma is originally from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Although, she has lived in Delhi for the majority of her life. Her success story is incredibly motivating for everyone, as she demonstrated unwavering perseverance, hard effort, and a strong desire to serve her country.

She chose to take the UPSC examinations shortly after graduating, and on her second try, she was successful. She chose self-study over traditional coaching sessions and passed the UPSC exam, earning an All India Rank (AIR) of 70 in 2020. Her story demonstrates that having a clear goal in sight and having the unwavering desire to succeed are essential for future success.

As per several media reports, an IAS official revealed about how she started studying for the test. She started by making sure she grasped the material before making her schedule. She advises other candidates to study by planning and adhering to a rigid schedule. She also gave them advice on how to stay on course, make sure they were always revising their work, and practise writing.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, check new features of this train

IPL auction 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch for free

Viral video: Bengaluru man finds live snail in salad ordered via Swiggy, company responds

Animal box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of players, base price, sold, unsold status

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE