Meet IAS officer Saloni Verma, who cracked UPSC without coaching, bagged AIR...

IAS Saloni Verma is originally from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Although, she has lived in Delhi for the majority of her life. Her success story is incredibly motivating for everyone, as she demonstrated unwavering perseverance, hard effort, and a strong desire to serve her country.

Only with perseverance and hard effort can candidates be able to pass the UPSC and advance to the rank of IAS, IPS, or IFS officer. IAS Saloni Verma is the ideal example of how determination and self-belief can lead to achieving everything you set your mind to.

The extraordinary accomplishment of this unique and inspirational person has reverberated throughout the country. Without any tutoring support, Saloni Verma passed the fiercely tough UPSC civil services test. Her incredible achievement is now an inspiration to many UPSC candidates.

Who is IAS Saloni Verma?

She chose to take the UPSC examinations shortly after graduating, and on her second try, she was successful. She chose self-study over traditional coaching sessions and passed the UPSC exam, earning an All India Rank (AIR) of 70 in 2020. Her story demonstrates that having a clear goal in sight and having the unwavering desire to succeed are essential for future success.

As per several media reports, an IAS official revealed about how she started studying for the test. She started by making sure she grasped the material before making her schedule. She advises other candidates to study by planning and adhering to a rigid schedule. She also gave them advice on how to stay on course, make sure they were always revising their work, and practise writing.