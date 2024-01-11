Meet woman who rejected high-paying job offer from abroad to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

This IAS officer rejected job offers from abroad to crack the UPSC exam. Finally passed the exam in her third attempt. Know her inspiring story.

UPSC is the second toughest recruitment exam in the whole world. Students spend into preparing to crack the civil services exams and become IAS, IFS, and IPS officers. Millions of aspirants fight all odds to merely appear for the exam. But only a handful can crack the exam in one year. Today, we will talk about one such inspiring IAF officer who fought all odds and became an IAS officer despite several hardships.

IAS officer Ambika Raina hails from Jammu and Kashmir. She is the daughter of a Major General in the Indian Army.

Ambika did her schooling in various states as her father had a transferable job. After school, she went on to study architecture at CEPT University in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In her final year, she even received an internship offer from a company in Zurich along with other job offers.

Despite of high-paying job offers in her hand, Ambika decided to prepare for the UPSC exam. It was difficult for Ambika as she did not come from a humanities background and this impacted her confidence. But, she did not lose hope and with hard work and dedication, Ambika cracked the UPSC exam in 2022 with an AIR 164.

She reportedly cracked the sending toughest recruitment exam in the world on her third attempt.

