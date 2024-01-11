Headlines

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

'We must not tolerate that': Indian-American Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples in US

Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya in traditional attire at Kerala State School Arts Festival

Meet woman who rejected high-paying job offer from abroad to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

'Ramayan is a bridge across geographies': Indian envoy to US at Washington event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

'We must not tolerate that': Indian-American Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples in US

Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya in traditional attire at Kerala State School Arts Festival

AI imagines Marvel superheroes as street vendors in India

8 beautiful forts to visit in Rajasthan

Plants that eat insects

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya in traditional attire at Kerala State School Arts Festival

After 12th Fail, another IPS officer's biopic in making, who rescued kidnapped child, led extradition of fugitive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who rejected high-paying job offer from abroad to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

This IAS officer rejected job offers from abroad to crack the UPSC exam. Finally passed the exam in her third attempt. Know her inspiring story.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 06:27 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UPSC is the second toughest recruitment exam in the whole world. Students spend into preparing to crack the civil services exams and become IAS, IFS, and IPS officers. Millions of aspirants fight all odds to merely appear for the exam. But only a handful can crack the exam in one year. Today, we will talk about one such inspiring IAF officer who fought all odds and became an IAS officer despite several hardships. 

IAS officer Ambika Raina hails from Jammu and Kashmir.  She is the daughter of a Major General in the Indian Army.

Ambika did her schooling in various states as her father had a transferable job. After school, she went on to study architecture at CEPT University in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In her final year, she even received an internship offer from a company in Zurich along with other job offers. 

Despite of high-paying job offers in her hand, Ambika decided to prepare for the UPSC exam. It was difficult for Ambika as she did not come from a humanities background and this impacted her confidence. But, she did not lose hope and with hard work and dedication, Ambika cracked the UPSC exam in 2022 with an AIR 164. 

She reportedly cracked the sending toughest recruitment exam in the world on her third attempt. 

Read: Meet Indian genius who was stolen by MIT after she was ignored by IIT for admission due to…

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar actress who worked with Rajinikanth, got married at peak of her career, died tragically at 22 due to..

Meet man, who was nicknamed 'most non-talented partner', became youngest billionaire with single bet, net worth is...

Sena vs Sena case: Maharashtra Speaker says Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde

Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

Meet man, son of billionaire with Rs 25760 crore net worth, who works in Rs 68552 crore company as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE