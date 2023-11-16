Meet engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC in 1970, resigned as IAS officer after 22 years due to...

Vivek Kulkarni is an IAS officer from the 1970s batch, he quit the services after working for 22 years to launch his venture.

IAS Success Story: UPSC is one of the toughest exams to crack to become an Indian IAS officer. To pass the civil service exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Each year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam. Today we will talk about Vivek Kulkarni who IAS job after working for 22 years to launch his venture.

Brickwork India's founder, Vivek Kulkarni, was formerly an IAS official. Kulkarni, who was born in 1957, received his mechanical engineering degree from Karnataka University.

He cleared the UPSC exam after graduating, and in 1983 he was appointed an IAS officer. He was the Mangalore, Karnataka, IAS Probationer. He worked for the company from December 1983 to May 1985.

He made the decision to leave his job as an IAS officer and try something different after a few years of service. In 1991, he continued on to the University of Pennsylvania to get an MBA.

He was employed by the Karnataka government as the Finance Secretary until 200 after returning to India. For four years, he served as the IT Secretary as well.

Vivek Kulkarni is an IAS officer from the 1970s batch, he quit the services after working for 22 years to launch his venture Brickwork India which is a knowledge process outsourcing firm that offers global companies virtual assistance.

He left his work in 2003 to start his own business. Together with his wife Sangeeta, Kulkarni launched Brickwork India in September 2003.