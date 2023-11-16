Meet engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC in 1970, resigned as IAS officer after 22 years due to...

Headlines

'Hamas violating rules of war by having...': White House

Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in witty banter over Shami's stellar performance

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film joins Gadar 2 as 3rd-fastest to Rs 150 crore, fails to beat Jawan

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty sing bhajan during Diwali puja at UK temple, video goes viral

EAM Jaishankar asks Canada to share evidence on India's alleged link in Nijjar killing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Hamas violating rules of war by having...': White House

Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in witty banter over Shami's stellar performance

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film joins Gadar 2 as 3rd-fastest to Rs 150 crore, fails to beat Jawan

Most successful captains of Pakistan 

Bowlers to take 7-wicket haul in ODI World Cup history

Gout diet: 8 foods to avoid if you have high uric acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor being called 'toxic' after her 'wipe off lipstick' remark: 'There are many issues...'

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film joins Gadar 2 as 3rd-fastest to Rs 150 crore, fails to beat Jawan

'Rest little brother': David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston's emotional notes for Matthew Perry leave Friends fans sobbing

HomeEducation

Education

Meet engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC in 1970, resigned as IAS officer after 22 years due to...

Vivek Kulkarni is an IAS officer from the 1970s batch, he quit the services after working for 22 years to launch his venture.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IAS Success Story: UPSC is one of the toughest exams to crack to become an Indian IAS officer. To pass the civil service exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Each year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam. Today we will talk about Vivek Kulkarni who IAS job after working for 22 years to launch his venture. 

Brickwork India's founder, Vivek Kulkarni, was formerly an IAS official. Kulkarni, who was born in 1957, received his mechanical engineering degree from Karnataka University. 

He cleared the UPSC exam after graduating, and in 1983 he was appointed an IAS officer. He was the Mangalore, Karnataka, IAS Probationer. He worked for the company from December 1983 to May 1985. 

He made the decision to leave his job as an IAS officer and try something different after a few years of service. In 1991, he continued on to the University of Pennsylvania to get an MBA. 

He was employed by the Karnataka government as the Finance Secretary until 200 after returning to India. For four years, he served as the IT Secretary as well. 

Vivek Kulkarni is an IAS officer from the 1970s batch, he quit the services after working for 22 years to launch his venture Brickwork India which is a knowledge process outsourcing firm that offers global companies virtual assistance.

He left his work in 2003 to start his own business. Together with his wife Sangeeta, Kulkarni launched Brickwork India in September 2003.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian genius who mysteriously died in Japan, he had gone to the country for…

Akash Ambani goes big with Jio AirFiber before competing Elon Musk’s Starlink, plans starts at just Rs 599

Nana Patekar slaps fan trying to take selfie with him in viral video, Twitter slams him: 'Tanushree Dutta galat nahi...'

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' of his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

Doda: 33 dead, 22 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K; toll likely to rise

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE