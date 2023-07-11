Meet Dr Preeti Aghalayam, IIT alumni, former MIT researcher who becomes 1st woman director of any IIT

Headlines

West Bengal Panchayat election results: TMC dominates rural polls with over 12,518 seats, BJP wins 2,781

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Navya Naveli Nanda says she accepted her privilege early in life, decided to use it to do some good | Exclusive

SS Rajamouli visits Tamil Nadu’s temples, describes experience as ‘refreshing’

Dealing with acne troubles? Consider swapping out your current pillowcase for a silk or satin alternative

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Holds Cigarette During Weekend Ka Vaar; Photo Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Horrific Accident On Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Five Dead In Car-Bus Collision In Ghaziabad

Top 10 worst traffic cities in India

7 benefits of eating potatoes

7 critically-panned Bollywood films that are part of the Oscar Library

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Meet Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mitali Handa who grabbed attention at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Monsoon arrives in several states, PM Modi in Egypt, wrestlers protest & more | News Wrap, June 25

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone's 94 goes in vain as DC wins by 15 runs

Pakistan PM Sharif warns of 'iron hand' response to violent protests following Imran Khan’s arrest

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Navya Naveli Nanda says she accepted her privilege early in life, decided to use it to do some good | Exclusive

Meet Anirudh Ravichander, Rajnikanth’s nephew, man behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s ‘iconic’ background score

Homeeducation

education

Meet Dr Preeti Aghalayam, IIT alumni, former MIT researcher who becomes 1st woman director of any IIT

Dr Preeti Aghalayam becomes the first woman director of any IIT. Know her inspiring story here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dr Preeti Aghalayam is the first woman director to lead an IIT campus. She will work as the first woman Director-in-charge for IIT Madras Zanzibar. Dr Preeti works as a Professor in the Chemical Engineering department at IIT Madras. 

"The Zanzibar Campus of the IIT Madras will be located on the Zanzibar Island, off the East African mainland and is being planned as a unique and game-changing educational partnership between India and Zanzibar-Tanzania," the premier educational institute said in a press release.

Preeti Aghalayam expressed that becoming the first-ever woman director of an IIT is 'such a big honour'. "I am an alumnus of IIT Madras and doing something of this magnitude for the institute and for the country is such a big honour. Every time we visited Zanzibar as part of the IIT Madras contingent, we noticed that the representation of women on their side is quite significant. So, it was important that we do this mindfully," Aghalayam said.

Aghalayam did her BTech in Chwmical Engineering from IIT Madras in 1991. After BTech, she went to the University of Rochester, New York to pursue MS in Chemical Engineering. 

Read: Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

After MS, Aghalayam went to the University of Massachusetts for her PhD in 1996. She has also worked as a postdoctoral researcher at MIT, Cambridge and faculty at IIT Bombay.

Preeti is also a marathon runner and a blogger. She has authored many articles along with other professors, on modelling the effects of non-uniformities from urea injection on SCR performance using CFD, modelling the effects of inlet manifold design on diesel oxidation catalytic converter performance, etc.

Dr Aghalaya has also been acknowledged as one of the 75 Women in STEM by the Principal Scientific Advisor's office.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Verified: Is IRCTC serving only vegetarian food without onion, garlic in trains during Sawan month?

Snapchat’s ‘rare’ profile tool now available for public profiles

This man ran grocery shop, started his business from kitchen, then built Rs 500 crore company

Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea filed by AAP govt

Virat Kohli: Check his weight loss diet plan, workout routine, know what he avoids in a meal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Meet Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mitali Handa who grabbed attention at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE