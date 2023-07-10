Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer; who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

The story of this IPS officer who refused a high-paying job in Japan to crack UPSC CSE is very inspiring. Read below to know more.

UPSC is the toughest exam in the world and it is believed that those who even attempt to prepare for the exam are some of the brightest people. Imagine how inspiring and motivating those who crack the exam and set an example for millions. IPS Archit Chandak is one such inspirational personality for many.

A boy from Nagpur always wanted to achieve big goals. Archit Chandak hails from Shankar Nagar, Nagpur. He did his schooling at Bhavan’s BP Vidya Mandir. After completing school, Archit Chandak went to the elite engineering school, IIT, which is a dream for all BTech aspirants.

Archit Chandak completed his BTech degree from IIT Delhi in Mechanical engineering. He was the city topper in the JEE exam in 2012. It was during his college days, Chandak figured out that he wanted to serve the country as a government employee. He was even offered a 35 lakh pay package by a Japanese company during his internship, Chandak told TOI.

He refused the job and went on to prepare for UPSC with the aim to crack the Civil Services exam. His graduation was completed in 2016 after which he decided to prepare for the civil services exam. He appeared for the UPSC exam in 2018 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 184. Chandak was initially posted as the station house officer at Bazarpeth police station in Bhusawal. He has been posted to Nagpur as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

Chandak also loves to play chess and has a Fide rating of 1,820. He is a fitness enthusiast and has even completed the 42km Mumbai Marathon. Chandak is very active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of his life on the social media platform. He is quite popular on social media too. Currently, he has a total of 92.2k followers on the social media platform Instagram.

Chandak is married to his UPSC batchmate, IAS Saumya Sharma who is serving as the CEO, Zilla Parishad Nagpur.

