Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050949
HomeEducation

This IAS officer lost hearing ability at 16, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with just 4 months of self-preparation

Know the inspiring story of this IAS officer who cracked UPSC Civil Services exam with just four months of preparation with AIR 9.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

This IAS officer lost hearing ability at 16, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with just 4 months of self-preparation
Meet IAS who cracked UPSC CSE with just four months of preparation| Photo: Instagram

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam is considered the world's toughest recruitment exam. Aspirants put in years of preparation to clear the exam and even then it takes multiple attempts to get through, but IAS Saumya Sharma is an Indian Administration Services officer who cracked the exam in just one attempt.

IAS Saumya Sharma cracked the UPSC CSE in 2018 with All India Rank 9. Not only did she crack the UPSC exam in one attempt but she did it with only four months of preparation that too without any coaching. 

What makes her story even more inspiring is that when she was 16 years old, Saumya Sharma lost her hearing abilities. While many people will tend to lose hope and give up on trying to achieve something, IAS Saumya is no ordinary woman. 

cre_Trending

Always a bright student, after school Saumya managed to reverse a seat at the prestigious National Law School to pursue law. In 2017, she decided to appear for the UPSC exam but by that time only four months were left in the exam. 

Read: Meet IAS Akshat Jain, IIT graduate, son of IPS and IRS parents, cracked UPSC at 23 with AIR 2

Saumya Sharma gave her everything and studied dedicatedly and on her first attempt, she got through. Sharma was only 23 years old when she cracked the UPSC CS exam. 

While many might think that a person who has lost her hearing ability must have gotten in through the quota for specially-abled persons, in fact, Sharma refused to apply from the quota and appeared for the exam from the general category. 

IAS Saumya is currently posted in Maharashtra Cadre as the CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad. She is quite active on social media with over 249K followers on Instagram.

Saumya is married to batchmate Archit Chandak, who is an IPS officer and currently serves as the DCP, Nagpur City. Archit Chandak is an IIT graduate. 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-NCR news: Man kills self by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.