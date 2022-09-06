KEAM 2022 Result, Rank list DECLARED: See how, where to check here

KEAM 2022 | Photo: PTI

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 Results, and Rank List have been released at the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in on September 6 by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala.

As many as 77005 candidates were there, out of which 50858 are on the KEAM rank list. To check the KEAM Result and Rank list 2022, candidates will need their login credentials.

KEAM 2022 Results, Rank List: How to check

Candidates must visit the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal and then enter your login details.

The KEAM 2022 Rank List will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy of it for future references.

Read: From NTA NEET UG 2022 Result to CBSE Compartment Result 2022: Important education events in September 2022