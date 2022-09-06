From NTA NEET UG 2022 Result to CBSE Compartment Result 2022: Important education events in September 2022

From JEE Advanced Result to CAT 2022 registration process, education is at the forefront of September 2022.
September 2022 is a big month for education. Activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results are all set to happen this month. From JEE Advanced Result to CAT 2022 registration process, education is at the forefront of September 2022.
Here is a list of important Education events in September 2022.
1. NTA NEET UG 2022 Result
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 Result this week. The NTA NEET UG 2022 Result is expected to release by September 7, 2022 (tomorrow). Once released, candidates will be able to check their NTA NEET UG 2022 Result on the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.
2. CBSE Compartment Result 2022
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Result 2022 soon. CBSE is yet to confirm the official date for the same. Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Result 2022 will be available on www.cbse.gov.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in.
3. JEE Advanced 2022 Result
The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay is set to release the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2022 Result on September 11, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key would also release on the same day at 10 am. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in.
4. Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) Registration
The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, had begun the CAT 2022 registration process on August 3, 2022. Candidates can apply via the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply for CAT 2022 exam is September 14, 2022, at 5 pm.
5. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 Exam Registration
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule recently. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12. The registration process began for GATE 2023 on August 30, 2022, and will end on September 30, 2022, at www.gate.iitk.ac.in.
6. CUET UG Answer Key 2022
The Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to release today - September 6, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to activate both CUET UG 2022 Answer Key and Response Sheets links today. CUET UG Result 2022 is expected by September 13 or 14, 2022. Once released, CUET UG 2022 Answer Key and Result will be available on the official website – www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.