JNU Admission 2022: Merit list 3 released at jnu.ac.in, see steps to check here

JNU Merit list 3 has been released today at the official website-- jnu.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 11:09 PM IST

JNU Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released the JNU Merit List 3 today (October 30) at the official website-- jnu.ac.in. Candidates can download the JNU merit list 3 either from jnu.ac.in or jnuee.jnu.ac.in.  The JNU third merit list has been released for candidates who were not allotted seats in the first two merit lists. Candidates must note that the seat-blocking deadline is October 31.

The result of List 2 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 was announced and the last date for blocking of seats was October 28. Candidates are advised to download the merit list and go for the verification of documents. You can only block seats till October 31 as per the schedule.

JNU admission 2022 Merit List 3 : How to download

  • Visit the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  • Then click on the link that reads Result 3 CUET UG
  • Then enter your application number, enter date of birth and security pin
  • The merit list will appear on the screen
  • Download the merit list and keep a copy.

 

