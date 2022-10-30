Search icon
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration under sports quota will end tomorrow, details here

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 under sports quota application process to end tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) Police Constable recruitment 2022 Sports quota application process will close tomorrow (October 31). Interested and eligible candidates can still apply for the UP Police Constable job from the official website-- uppbpb.gov.in. The recruitment drive is for 534 posts on offer, of which 335 are for male and 199 are for female candidates.

In a recent notification, UPPBPB informed that due to a large number of applicants at the Lucknow centre, two additional centres have been set up in Ghaziabad and Prayagraj where applications can be submitted till October 30. The application fee for these posts is Rs 400.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Candidates must have passed the Class 12 board or equivalent examination. They should have the required educational qualification as of the last date of application. Candidates who have appeared in the exam but whose results are awaited, and candidates who are appearing for the exam are not eligible for these posts. The lower age limit for these posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is 22 years as on July 1.

Candidates also must have participated in a sports event at one of the following levels:

  • National Championship (Senior/junior)
  • National Games
  • Federation Cup National (Senior/junior)
  • All India Inter State Championship (Senior)
  • All India Inter University Tournament
  • World School Games (Under 19)
  • All India Police Sports Competition
  • National School Games (Under 19)
