Bengaluru court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

The POCSO Act deals with sexual assault cases against minors.

A Bengaluru Court in Karnataka on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against former state Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa in connection with an alleged sexual assault case with a minor girl under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

Earlier in March, the mother of the victim filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, alleging that the latter had sexually assaulted her daughter. In this regard, the brother of the victim filed a petition in the court against Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, the fast-track court hearing the petition issued a non-bailable warrant against the former CM of Karnataka, directing immediate arrest of the accused.

BS Yediyurappa applied for anticipatory bail at a special court, (People Representative Court) seeking prevention from arrest in the POCSO act filed against him, statement from his office.

Yediyurappa is presently in the national capital.

( with inputs from ANI)