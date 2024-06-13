Twitter
Bengaluru court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

Mukesh Ambani beats Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, gets approval to launch...

PM Modi heads to Italy for G7 Summit, first foreign visit after assuming office for third term

Jigra: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer postponed; Vasan Bala directorial to now clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

DNA Explainer: What is Kafala system that is prevalent in gulf countries? Why is it considered extremely brutal?

Jigra: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer postponed; Vasan Bala directorial to now clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Simplify Financial Planning: The Convenience of Using an FD Calculator

Gout tips: Easy exercises to reduce uric acid levels quickly

Meet Pawan Kalyan’s family; know how are Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi related to him

9 animals with transparent bodies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Meet actress who was to be next superstar, was slapped by Rekha on set, then quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Meet Army officer's daughter who worked with many superstars, suddenly quit acting for love, moved to US, but..

Hamare Baarah release halted by Supreme Court after Islamophobia charges, judges call trailer 'offensive'

Bengaluru court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

The POCSO Act deals with sexual assault cases against minors.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

    A Bengaluru Court in Karnataka on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against former state Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa in connection with an alleged sexual assault case with a minor girl under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

    The POCSO Act deals with sexual assault cases against minors.

    Earlier in March, the mother of the victim filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, alleging that the latter had sexually assaulted her daughter. In this regard, the brother of the victim filed a petition in the court against Yediyurappa.

    Meanwhile, the fast-track court hearing the petition issued a non-bailable warrant against the former CM of Karnataka, directing immediate arrest of the accused.

    BS Yediyurappa applied for anticipatory bail at a special court, (People Representative Court) seeking prevention from arrest in the POCSO act filed against him, statement from his office.

    Yediyurappa is presently in the national capital. 

    ( with inputs from ANI)

     
