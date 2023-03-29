Search icon
JEE Main Admit Card 2023 expected to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check JEE Main April session schedule

JEE Main 2023 April session will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. Candidates will have to carry their JEE Main Admit Card and valid ID proof to the exam centre.

Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 07:07 AM IST


File Photo

The Join Entrance Exam, JEE Main Admit Card 2023 is likely to release soon by the National Testing Agency, NTA for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam city slips for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 are also set to release soon. 

As per the official schedule, the JEE Main April Session 2023 will be held from April 6 onwards. 

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card 

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card is scheduled to release this week, as per NTA. In a statement, NTA had earlier said, "The Admit Card for Session 2 of the examination may be available for download in the Fourth week of March 2023," stated NTA.

Before the admit card, NTA would issue the JEE Main exam city slip for session 2.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam Date 

For the unversed, JEE Main 2023 April session will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. Candidates will have to carry their JEE Main Admit Card and valid ID proof to the exam centre. 

Once the admit card is released, candidates are also advised to check their photo, name, exam timing, reporting time, and other details on the admit card to ensure accuracy. 

Candidates will have to call on the NTA helpline in case of any disparity in the details of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown on the e-Admit Card and Confirmation Page. 

If the issue, however, is not resolved, candidates will have to appear in the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam with the provided Admit Card. As per requirement, NTA will make corrections in their record later. 

