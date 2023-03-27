Search icon
Shopkeeper charging more than MRP? Step-by-step guide to register complaint via SMS, Umang App, other portals

If, as a consumer, you realise that the shopkeeper is charging more than the MRP, you can file a complaint with the Legal Metrology Department of the state where the shop is located.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

It is considered to be illegal and a violation of the law if a shopkeeper charges more than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in India. According to the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, the MRP which is printed on the product is the maximum price that the customer has to pay for a product. 

What is Maximum Retail Price or MRP? 

The Maximum Retail Price or MRP is the maximum price that can be charged to a customer for purchasing a product or a service. The MRP is calculated by including all the taxes and the cost of production, transportation, and any other costs incurred by the manufacturer or seller.

The MRP is usually printed on the packaging of the product to provide clarity.

Step-by-step guide on what to do if a shopkeeper charges more than MRP 

If, as a consumer, you realise that the shopkeeper is charging more than the MRP, you can file a complaint with the Legal Metrology Department of the state where the shop is located. 

Consumers also have the option to contact the National Consumer Helpline number - 1800-11-4000/ 1915 or file a complaint with the Consumer Forum in their individual district.

A consumer can also send an SMS on 8800001915 or raise a complaint via the NCH App and Umang App. 

It is also possible for the consumers to file a complaint online by registering to https://consumerhelpline.gov.in/user/signup.php In this case, a one-time registration is needed to lodge a complaint. National Consumer Helpline is a Pre-Litigation stage step.

If after all this your grievance remains unanswered, you can approach the appropriate consumer Commission such as the NCDRC website, State Commission, and District Commission.

If there is a violation found after investigation, the shopkeeper may be fined or penalised appropriately. The consumer is also then entitled to get compensation for the overcharged amount.

