PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline: Step-by-step guide to link PAN and Aadhaar via SMS, Income Tax Portal, steps to check status

File Photo

The deadline to link PAN-Aadhaar is approaching fast with the last date to do the needful this week. If one fails to link their PAN-Aadhaar before March 31, there is a possibility of their permanent account number, or PAN, becoming inoperative.

Here is a step-by-step process to link an Aadhaar card with PAN via SMS

Step 1: Type "UIDPAN < 12-digit Aadhaar number > < 10-digit PAN >"

Step 2: Send this SMS to 56161 or 567678 using your registered mobile number.

READ | RKMP-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train will take 1.25 hours less than Shatabdi to travel 708 km, check proposed schedule

Here is a step-by-step process to link an Aadhaar card with PAN via Income Tax Department Portal

Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal of the IT department - https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: Under the "Quick Links" section, click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option

Step 3: You will be now redirected to a new page where the PAN number, Aadhaar number, and other required details like your name need to be filled out.

If PAN is not linked to Aadhaar by March 31, these services will be affected

Will not be able to file a tax return using the inoperative PAN

Pending tax returns will not be processed

Pending tax refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs

Pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed.

READ | Meet Ghanshyam Khandelwal, started with selling oil at ancestral shop, now runs a company with Rs 5,500 crore turnover

Tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate.

PAN-Aadhaar link: How to check status?

To check whether your Aadhaar is linked to your PAN, go to the website of the Income Tax Department or click on the direct link provided in the Quick Link section. Enter your 10-digit PAN number and 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on View Aadhaar Link Status. If your Aadhaar is linked, there's nothing more you need to do. If not, you will have to link it.