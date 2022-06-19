JEE Main 2022: Admit card to be released soon at nta.nic.in, how to check here

JEE Main 2022 admit card is expected to be out soon at official website.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 admit card is all set to be released soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or on nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the engineering entrance exam will be able to check their admit card at the official website -- nta.nic.in or on jeemain.ntanic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 has been scheduled for June 23, 2022. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 examination will be held in various examination centres in 501 cities and 22 cities outside. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency had released the JEE Main Session 1 NTA exam city intimation slip.

Candidates who are yet to download the JEE Main Session 1 NTA Exam city intimation slip can do so now on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in or on nta.nic.in. Candidates have to login into the website and submit their registration number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the website jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in

Click on Session 1 Admit Card link

Login with registration number and date of birth

Download the Admit Card and keep it safely.



The registrations for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 will be closed on June 30, 2022. The candidates can download them from the website. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 will be conducted in the month of June and July. Candidates note that JEE Main Admit Card 2022 is yet to be released. It is likely to be released by today evening or tomorrow. Till then, keep checking both the websites.

