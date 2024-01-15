JEE Main 2024 latest updates: NTA revises session 2 dates due to this reason

NTA has revised the dates for the second session of JEE Main 2024 due to a scheduling conflict with the CBSE Class 12 exams.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates of the Indian Institute of Technology's Joint Entrance Test (IIT-JEE) Main Session 2 and the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Class 12 exams. Earlier the exam dates of JEE Main session2 and CBSE class 12 were clashing.

CBSE class 10, and 12 exam dates were announced on December 12, 2023, which was revised later. Whereas, NTA released IIT-JEE dates in September last year. While reviewing both schedules, it was found that the dates of examinations were overlapping.

JEE Main 2024 first session exam is scheduled to be held between January 24 and February 1, before the commencement of CBSE Class 12 exams. Whereas, CBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin on February 15.

The Class 12 board exam will end on April 2 between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, according to the CBSE date sheet. However, JEE Main Session 2 exam 2024 is clashing with these board exams, which are scheduled to be conducted between April 1 to April 15, as per the NTA circular.

CBSE has requested NTA to reschedule the second session of JEE Main for students and has urged parents to follow up with NTA. A CBSE spokesperson informed, “Parents are advised to follow up with NTA while the board will also send a request," reported The Hindu.

Subodh Singh, the Director General of NTA, said that while earlier NTA had set a window for the JEE Mains second session exam from between April 1 to 15, the JEE Mains second session will now be conducted after April 3, reported The Hindu.

On January 4, the CBSE announced the updated date sheet, which included adjustments to the exam dates for a few Class 10 and 12 subjects. The date of the CBSE class 12 Fashion Studies test was originally set for March 11, however, it has been moved to March 21.

The Class 10 Tibetan exam, which was originally scheduled to be conducted on March 4, has been rescheduled for February 23. The exam for class 10 retail, which was originally supposed to happen on February 16, has been rescheduled for February 28.