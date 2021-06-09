ICSI CS Exam 2021: Students of Executive, Professional course to get extra attempt in December

The ICSI CS Exam 2021 would be conducted from August 10, 2021, to August 20, 2021.

The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that it will allow students to sit for an extra attempt for the last exams of the CS Executive and Professional programmes.

The students of the old syllabus of CS Executive and Professional programmes, unable to appear for the upcoming exams from August 10 to August 20, 2021, due to reasons associated with Covid will get another opportunity in December to appear for the exams.

The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India took its Twitter handle to announce, "ICSI Relief for CS students due to COVID19. One more attempt, i.e. Dec 2021 Exams, allowed for the Executive, Professional Programme Old Syllabus last exams. ICSI CS Exam 2021 extra attempt will be given to the students."

ICSI CS Exam 2021 Date

ICSI CS Exam 2021 was postponed earlier due to the COVID surge, and then a revised schedule was announced recently. The council has released the CS exam schedule for the Foundation, Executive, and Professional courses.

"It is hereby announced that the CS Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will now be held from August 10, 2021, to August 20, 2021," ICSI said.

The executive exams will be held from August 10 to 17 for the old syllabus and for the new syllabus will conclude on August 18. The ICSI CS professional old and new syllabus exams will continue till August 20. The exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

The complete schedule is available on icsi.edu. As per the revised timetable, the examinations would be conducted on all days except on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Candidates must keep following the official website for more updates on ICSI CS Exam 2021.