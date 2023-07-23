Headlines

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Viral video: Bikini-clad woman's shocking act with bird on beach sparks intense backlash

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar frontrunner for caretaker PM post: Report

IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2023 out at ibps.in: See how to download, important details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Viral video: Bikini-clad woman's shocking act with bird on beach sparks intense backlash

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Fatty liver: 5 swollen body parts that could be sign of liver disease

6 must-watch films of Suriya

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

This remake beat Lust Stories 2, Tiku Weds Sheru, Gaslight to become most-watched Hindi OTT film in first half of 2023

HomeEducation

Education

IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2023 out at ibps.in: See how to download, important details here

IBPS RRB PO admit card 2023 has been released at the official website. Know all important details here

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IBPS released the admit card for the RRB PO exam 2023 on Sunday. Candidates who applied to appear for the Common Recruitment Process can check the admit card from the official website of IBPS-- ibps.in. Candidates can download their admit cards till August 6. The IBPS RRB PO admit card 2023 will carry all important details such as the date of the exam, venue, candidate's roll number and more. 

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all to carry the IBPS PO admit card to the examination hall along with a valid ID proof. If anybody fails to bring their admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

IBPS has released the call letters for the officer's scale I and office assistant (multi-purpose) for the examination. The selection will be done on the basis of performance in the preliminary online exam and main examination. 

The IBPS conducts exams-- preliminary, main and interview-- for the selection of office assistants and officer scale of 1, 2 and 3 in the RRBs or Regional Rural Banks. Candidates can download their admit cards till August 6.

Read: SSC CPO 2023 Notification: Apply for Delhi Police, CAPF SI posts at ssc.nic.in before this date

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2023: How to download 

  • Go to the official website- ibps.in
  • Click on the link 'Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officer Scale-I22 July 2023' on the homepage
  • Candidates will have to enter the registration details to access the admit card
  • Click on the submit button
  • The IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2023 admit card will display on the screen.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash, Falaq, Jiya are acting over-smart, their game is restricted to gossip, arguments | Opinion

Explained: What is ‘phubbing’? How it is hampering relationships?

Meet Delhi-born MIT student who created device that can order pizza or Subway with your mind

'If you get out like this..': Zaheer Khan criticizes Indian star for getting out playing white-ball shot in 2nd Test

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer’s trailer preponed, to release on this date? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE