IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2023 out at ibps.in: See how to download, important details here

IBPS RRB PO admit card 2023 has been released at the official website. Know all important details here

IBPS released the admit card for the RRB PO exam 2023 on Sunday. Candidates who applied to appear for the Common Recruitment Process can check the admit card from the official website of IBPS-- ibps.in. Candidates can download their admit cards till August 6. The IBPS RRB PO admit card 2023 will carry all important details such as the date of the exam, venue, candidate's roll number and more.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all to carry the IBPS PO admit card to the examination hall along with a valid ID proof. If anybody fails to bring their admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

IBPS has released the call letters for the officer's scale I and office assistant (multi-purpose) for the examination. The selection will be done on the basis of performance in the preliminary online exam and main examination.

The IBPS conducts exams-- preliminary, main and interview-- for the selection of office assistants and officer scale of 1, 2 and 3 in the RRBs or Regional Rural Banks. Candidates can download their admit cards till August 6.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2023: How to download