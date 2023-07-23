SSC CPO 2023 Notification: Apply for Delhi Police, CAPF SI posts at ssc.nic.in before this date

The last date to apply is August 15. The application form correction window will be open from August 16 to 17, 2023.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting application process for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) Examination, 2023. Candidates can go through the detailed notification on ssc.nic.in.

The SSC computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted in October 2023.

Vacancy details

SI Delhi Police-Male: 109 vacancies

SI Delhi Police-Female: 53

SI (GD) in CAPF: 1714

A candidate who is between 20-25 years as on August 1 can apply for these posts. Relaxation to reserved category candidates will be applicable as per government rules.

Eligibility: A Bachelor's degree from a recognised university, or an equivalent degree, is necessary for these positions. Candidates who have taken the Bachelor's degree test or an equivalent exam may also apply, but they must already hold the degree as of the application deadline (August 15).

Application fee: For SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023 the application is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and ESM eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.

Important dates

Dates for submission of online applications: 22.07.2023 to 15.08.2023

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 15.08.2023

Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: 16.08.2023 to 17.08.2023

Schedule of Computer Based Examination October, 2023

