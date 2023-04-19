Search icon
Meet IAS Ravi Sihag, farmer's son who cleared UPSC 3 times, becomes IAS in 4th attempt with AIR...

UPSC Success Story: Ravi Kumar Sihag belongs to Rajasthan and cracked the civil services exam in his 4th attempt in 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Meet IAS Ravi Sihag, farmer's son who cleared UPSC 3 times, becomes IAS in 4th attempt with AIR... (Photo: Insta/Ravi Sihag)

UPSC Success Story: It takes a lot of effort and hard work to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam. One has to study for hours, religiously. Lakhs of aspirants apply for the exam every year to become IAS, IFS and IPS. However, only a few of them crack the high-profile exam, which happens in three stages -- prelims, mains and interviews.

Though many candidates couldn't clear the UPSC CSE exam even after 3-4 attempts, there are some aspirants who have cleared the exam several times to get their desired post, IAS. One such person is IAS Ravi Kumar Sihag, who cracked the UPSC exam three times. But who is IAS Ravi Sihag?

IAS Ravi Sihag is a Madhya Pradesh cadre officer. He cracked the UPSC CSE 2021 exam with AIR 18 in his 4th attempt. He was the Hindi medium topper. The young civil servant had earlier cracked the exam two times in 2018 (337th rank) and 2019 (317th rank) and was allocated Indian Defense Accounts Service (IDAS) and Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), respectively.

However, Ravi wanted the top post which is IAS. So, he decided to continue his preparation. But, in his third attempt, he couldn't clear even the UPSC prelims. However, in his 4th attempt in 2021, he successfully cracked the exam with AIR 18 and became an IAS officer. 

He belongs to Rajasthan and is the son of a farmer. He is a native of Sri Ganganagar district. Before preparing for UPSC, Ravi used to help his father in the fields until his graduation. He did his BA from Sharda College, Anupgarh.

