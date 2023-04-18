Meet IPS Anshika Verma, engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC without coaching in her second attempt

UPSC success story: IPS Anshika Verma cracked the UPSC exam in her second attempt in 2020. She is a UP cadre IPS officer.
UPSC success story: Cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam is not a piece of cake, as it takes a lot of hard work for studying to clear this high-profile exam. Though lakhs of aspirants apply to become IAS, IPS and IFS, only a few get the opportunity to achieve success.
Today, we will tell you about one such officer. She is IPS Anshika Verma who is an engineer turned civil servant.
1. Who is IPS Anshika Verma?
IPS Anshika Verma is a Uttar Pradesh cadre civil servant. She belongs to Prayagraj in UP.
2. Cleared UPSC in second attempt
The young IPS officer qualified UPSC exam without any coaching in her second attempt in 2020. For the first time, she appeared for the exam in 2019 a year after completing her graduation.
3. Education
She completed her primary studies in Noida. She later did her graduation with B.tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from 2014 - 2018. She graduated from Galgotia College of Engineering and Technology, Noida.
4. UPSC Journey
Anshika prepared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination from Prayagraj in UP. She cleared the UPSC CSE exam in her second attempt with AIR 136 that too without any coaching.
5. Family
Her father is a retired employee from Uttar Pradesh Electricity Corporation Limited (UPEL). Her mother is a housewife.
6. IPS Anshika on social media
Anshika is also known for her looks. She enjoys a massive fan base on Instagram with around 147K followers.
(Photos: Insta/Anshika Verma)
