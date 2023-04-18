Meet Harshit Narang, left high-paying investment banker job to crack UPSC and achieve IAS dream

IAS Harshit Narang | Photo: LinkedIn

IAS officer Harshit Narang cracked the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2018. In 2010, he took up a job as an investment banker. His dream was to join the Indian army. In 2012, he started preparing for the UPSC exam.

He went to Rajendra Nagar and prepared for two years and became an Excise Officer after passing the Punjab Civil Services Examination in the year 2014.

His family hails from Patiala and his background was very humble. His father used to run a shop and mother used to give tuition classes to small children.

Even though he became an excise officer in the Punjab government, he continued his studies and finally cracked the UPSC Civil Services exam in the year 2018. Presently Harshit Narang is in the post of Assistant Director of PIB Chandigarh.

He now coaches UPSC aspirants and other students online.

