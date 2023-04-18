Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet Harshit Narang, left high-paying investment banker job to crack UPSC and achieve IAS dream

Harshit Narang left his high-paying job to become an IAS officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 06:11 AM IST

Meet Harshit Narang, left high-paying investment banker job to crack UPSC and achieve IAS dream
IAS Harshit Narang | Photo: LinkedIn

IAS officer Harshit Narang cracked the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2018. In 2010, he took up a job as an investment banker. His dream was to join the Indian army. In 2012, he started preparing for the UPSC exam. 

He went to Rajendra Nagar and prepared for two years and became an Excise Officer after passing the Punjab Civil Services Examination in the year 2014.

His family hails from Patiala and his background was very humble. His father used to run a shop and mother used to give tuition classes to small children. 

Even though he became an excise officer in the Punjab government, he continued his studies and finally cracked the UPSC Civil Services exam in the year 2018. Presently Harshit Narang is in the post of Assistant Director of PIB Chandigarh.

He now coaches UPSC aspirants and other students online. 

Read: Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Surya Grahan 2023: Date, time, visibility and other details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.