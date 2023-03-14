Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school

2/5

K Jaiganesh was born at Vinavamangalam, a village. As the oldest of four children, he was under pressure to provide for his impoverished family. After three unsuccessful attempts at the UPSC CSE from his village, he decided that he needed to relocate to Chennai and pursue his education there.

He began working as a waiter at a nearby restaurant while attending classes at the All-India Institute for IAS Coaching in Anna Nagar to cover his expenses. He then achieved the 156th position in the 2007 Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Test.