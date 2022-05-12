GUJCET Result 2022 declared on gseb.org: Here's GSEB Gujarat CET results direct link, steps to check score

File Photo

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has declared the GUJCET Result 2022 on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website.

GUJCET Result 2022: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'GUJCET Result 2022' link

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and also take a printout for future use.

Notably, the GUJCET 2022 final answer key was released on May 11 and can be downloaded via the official website - gseb.org. The exam was held on April 18. GUJCET 2022 exam was conducted in three languages - Hindi, English, and Gujarati.