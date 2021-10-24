FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 233 posts at fssai.gov.in â€“ Check eligibility, last date, selection process

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications from food analysts, technical officers, Hindi translators, central food safety officers (CFSO), assistants, personal assistants, and IT assistants. FSSAI is filling up 233 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of FSSAI- fssai.gov.in.

The applications were invited on October 8, 2021. The last date to apply is November 7, 2021.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total number of posts vacant- 233

Food Analyst: 4

Technical Officer: 125

Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO): 37

Assistant Manager (IT): 4

Assistant Manager: 4

Assistant: 33

Hindi Translator: 1

Personal Assistant: 19

IT Assistant: 3

A written test followed by an interview/skill test, if needed, will be the basis of selection. The written exam will be conducted in computer-based tests mode.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility details

The candidates must note that the eligibility details and educational qualifications for each job vacancy in FSSAI are different. For the detailed eligibility criteria, the interested candidate can read the details FSSAI job notification on the website.

Click here for FSSAI Recruitment 2021 notification

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the desired posts by filling out the online application form present on the official website of FSSAI, fssai.gov.in. As per the official notification, the hard copy of the application form, along with the required documents, must reach through proper channel to Assistant Director (Recruitment), FSSAI, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road New Delhi by 18 November 2021 failing which the online application will not be considered.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of a written test or personal interview, depending on the post. Candidates must note that the written examination will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

In case the candidate is applying for multiple posts in FSSAI, they would be required to indicate their priority for joining the posts in case if they get selected for more than one post.