Delhi School Admission: Government issues guidelines for pre-primary, primary classes admission

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines for admission against vacant seats of pre-primary and primary classes in its schools for the 2022-23 academic session.

“Students will be admitted in classes 2 to 5 on first-come, first-served basis from May 11. Admission will not be denied to any divyang, orphan, migrant or homeless due to non-availability of essential documents,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order.

“If a student placed under long absence during previous sessions approaches school for readmission, he or she should not be denied admission,” it said.

Delhi EWS admission result has been declared recently by DoE on edudel.nic.in for candidates belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS). Candidates who had applied for admission under the EWS quota can go through the first merit list available on the website. The age criteria for EWS admission is 3-5 years for nursery, pre-school, 4-6 years for KG, pre-primary and 5-7 years for Class 1.