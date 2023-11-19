Headlines

Delhi: No Chhath Puja holiday tomorrow, schools to remain open

All schools in Delhi will reopen tomorrow as the air quality in the state improves. There will be no Chhath holiday in schools.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

All schools in Delhi will reopen on Monday (November 20) as the air quality in the state improves. Although all outdoor activities and morning assemblies will not be held for the next few days. This announcement was made by the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi.

"Seeing that the Air Quality Index has improved and as per the forecast made by IMD/IITM there is no indication of any shar degradation in Air Quality of Delhi in near future, the Sub-Committee on GRAP has revoked their order vide which action under Stage IV of GRAP had been invoked," the order read.

"In light of these developments, it is ordered that all govt, govt-aided and private recognised schools in Delhi shall resume all classes (from pre-school to Std XII) physically w.e.f. 20.11.2013 i.e. Monday. However, outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies will not be held for next one week from the issuance of this order. All parents must be informed, accordingly, well in advance," the order said.

Many states including, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Delhi have also declared a Chhath puja holiday for two days, i.e., November 19 and 20.  

Schools in Delhi were closed as the air quality dropped to a 'severe' level after the Diwali festival. Today, there was a slight improvement in the city's air. It went up from 'very poor' to 'poor'. 

