CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam TODAY: Exam day guidelines, dos and don'ts, check latest updates

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Phase 4 Exam will start today - August 17, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their CUET UG 2022 Admit Cards for Phase 4 exams from the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET 2022 Phase 4 exam will be held over three days for everyone. The exam will be conducted on August 17, 18, and 20, 2022 for everyone in different time slots that are mentioned on the admit cards.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), CUET UG Phase 4 Exam will be held in 489 examination centres located in 259 cities in India and some outside India.

CUET UG 2022: Exam guidelines that candidates should adhere to

Candidates are advised to check the allotted session and exam centre on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card.

Candidates must reach the exam centre two hours prior to the commencement of the examination. Each candidate will be allotted one seat with the roll number, check and occupy.

The seating arrangement is decided according to the CUET UG 2022 roll number order.

In case the invigilator asks, candidates should show them their CUET UG 2022 Hall Ticket and ID proof.

For calculation or writing work, a rough sheet will be provided to the candidates.

Candidates will not be allowed in the examination hall wearing their own face masks. One will be provided to them at the exam centre.

Candidates will be allowed to leave the examination hall only after the duration of the exam is completed.