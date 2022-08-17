Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: TSCHE to release today at lawset.tsche.ac.in, know steps to download scores

Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites - www.lawset.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: TSCHE to release today at lawset.tsche.ac.in, know steps to download scores
File Photo

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWSET 2022 Result date and time. According to the official notice, the TS LAWSET, PGLCET Results will be declared today - August 17, 2022 at 4 pm. 

Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites - www.lawset.tsche.ac.in, manabadi. Candidates will also be able to download their TS LAWCET Rank Cards 2022, TS PGLCET Rank Cards 2022 from 4 pm today.

READ | Simha Sankranti 2022 TODAY: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of this auspicious day

It is important to note that candidates will require their hall tickets to download their results. 

TS LAWCET Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of TS LAWCET result 2022 -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the designated TS LAWCET result 2022 link
  • Enter hall ticket numbers and dates of birth
  • Submit and access the TS LAWCET 2022 result.

 

READ | Looking for unique name for your baby? Check baby boy and baby girl names starting with S, their meanings

TS LAWCET 2022 was held on July 21-22 as a computer-based test. The test consisted of three sections -- General Knowledge and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; and Aptitude for the Study of Law. 

Candidates who took the entrance examination of TS LAWCET for admission to regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses for the academic year 2022-23 will be able to access their TS LAWCET 2022 results.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.