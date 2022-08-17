TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: TSCHE to release today at lawset.tsche.ac.in, know steps to download scores

File Photo

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWSET 2022 Result date and time. According to the official notice, the TS LAWSET, PGLCET Results will be declared today - August 17, 2022 at 4 pm.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites - www.lawset.tsche.ac.in, manabadi. Candidates will also be able to download their TS LAWCET Rank Cards 2022, TS PGLCET Rank Cards 2022 from 4 pm today.

It is important to note that candidates will require their hall tickets to download their results.

TS LAWCET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET result 2022 -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the designated TS LAWCET result 2022 link

Enter hall ticket numbers and dates of birth

Submit and access the TS LAWCET 2022 result.

TS LAWCET 2022 was held on July 21-22 as a computer-based test. The test consisted of three sections -- General Knowledge and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; and Aptitude for the Study of Law.

Candidates who took the entrance examination of TS LAWCET for admission to regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses for the academic year 2022-23 will be able to access their TS LAWCET 2022 results.