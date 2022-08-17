Search icon
Simha Sankranti 2022 TODAY: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of this auspicious day

On this day, the Sun moves from Karka Rashi (Cancer) to Simha (Leo) Rashi, which is why it is called Simha Sankranti.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

Representative Image

Simha Sankranti is celebrated today - August 17, 2022, and marks the transition of the Sun from one zodiac to another. On this day, the Sun moves from  Karka Rashi (Cancer) to Simha (Leo) Rashi, which is why it is called Simha Sankranti. 

Simha Sankranti: Shubh Muhurat 

Simha Sankranti Punya Kala will start at 5:551 am on August 17, 2022, and will be in effect till 7:37 am. The sun will move from Karka Rashi to Simha Rashi at 7:37 am. This auspicious day is celebrated as Simha Sankramana in many parts of Southern India. 

Simha Sankranti: Significance 

Simha Sankranti honours the beginning of the Chinga month in the Malayalam calendar, Avani month in the Tamil calendar, and Bhadra calendar in the Bengali calendar. Devotees worship Lord Sun and Lord Vishnu on this day and seek their blessings. 

While Simha Sankranti is celebrated mostly in the southern parts of India, people of the Kumaun belt of Uttarakhand also observe the day.

Simha Sankranti: Puja Vidhi 

This day is considered auspicious to start new work or business. In addition to Lord Vishnu and Sun God, devotees also worship Lord Ganesha on this day before starting any important work. 

For the whole month, devotees perform the Hoovina puja of Lord Vishnumurthy. Devotees also offer flowers, fruits, and sweets to the deity and chant mantras to seek blessings from the Lord.

