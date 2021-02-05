Headlines

COVID-19: Big news from Uttar Pradesh about reopening of school, check here

The education department sent a proposal to open schools from classes six to eight from February 15 for approval from the UP CM.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 05, 2021, 06:27 AM IST

Following the instruction of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Education Department has started preparations to open schools from classes six to eight in the state from February 15.

The education department sent a proposal to open schools from classes six to eight from February 15 for approval from the UP CM. Moreover, the proposal to open schools for classes one to five from March 1 has also been sent to Yogi Adityanath.

The final decision will rest in the hands of Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi are reopening from February 5 for classes 9 and 11. This will be the second phase of schools reopening in Delhi as the government had resumed schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 18.  Earlier, schools were reopened for class 10 and 12 to help prepare students for the upcoming CBSE board exams. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement to this effect.

Manish Sisodia has also announced that the government will resume classes at colleges offering degree and diploma courses. Sisodia said, "We will not call all the students at once. We will only call the students with prior permission of their parents." Sisodia said that resuming classes is aimed at helping students prepare better for their practical and internal assessments.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, had said that the government is hoping to reopen the schools in the national capital soon, as the COVID-19 vaccination programme has started in the country. He had also said that the Delhi government will soon start the admission for nursery classes in Delhi schools.

