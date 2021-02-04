School reopening news: Classes 6-12 to resume in THIS state from February 8 - Details inside

The Uttarakhand government has issued guidelines for the reopening of schools from February 8.

Now, schools for classes 6-12 will reopen from February 8.

The schools have been advised to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines. The students attending schools should maintain social distancing, wear masks at all times.

The students will only be allowed to attend school only with the permission of their parents.

If the number of students coming to attend school is high, sessions will be held in two shifts.

Meanwhile, online education will continue along with offline learning.

Schools in Delhi are reopening from February 5 for classes 9 and 11. This will be the second phase of schools reopening in Delhi as the government had resumed schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 18. Earlier, schools were reopened for classes 10 and 12 to help prepare students for the upcoming CBSE board exams.

Schools in West Bengal are all set to reopen from February 12, 2021. On Tuesday, West Bengal Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee announced the reopening of schools for class 9 to class 12.

Due to the COVID-induced lockdown, the schools have remained closed for the past ten months. Several states in India have already reopened schools this month with proper COVID-19 guidelines in place.

The school administration will be scrutinized on the basis of how effectively they are following the Standard Operating Procedures.

The Minister further added that the schools are being thoroughly sanitised. The schools across West Bengal have remained shut since March 16, 2020. Students and teachers are not at any risk of contracting COVID-19.