COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 round 2 phase two seat allotment result OUT: Here's how to check

COMEDK UGET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The round 2 phase two seat allotment result for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 counselling has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on October 29 at the official website -- comedk.org. Candidates who applied for admission can now check and download the COMEDK UGET round 2 phase 2 seat allotment letter from the official website.

The qualified candidates will have to accept the seat and freeze it before November 3. If a candidate does not respond within the allotted period, they will be omitted and withdrawn from consideration for any remaining rounds of counselling.

COMEDK UGET seat allotment 2022: How to check