Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Result DECLARED at csirnet.nta.nic.in: How to check, other details here

Joint CSIR UGC NET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The joint result for CSIR UGC NET June 2022 examination has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official website-- csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official website using their application id and date birth. As many as 1,62,084 candidates appeared for the CSIR UGC NET joint exam 2022.

“Challenges received were got verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the verified answer keys. Score Cards of the candidates who appeared in the exam are now hosted on https://csirnt.nta.nic.in Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their score card. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the CSIR website www.csirhrdg.res.in for further details," reads the official notice.

Read: TNTET Answer Key 2022 OUT: Important dates, official website and how to check here

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Result: How to check

Go to CSIR NET official website

Enter application number, date of birth, security pin

Check result

Download and save for future reference.

The joint CSIR UGC NET exam has been conducted to hire eligible candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria in this regard laid down by University Grants Commission (UGC).

The exams were held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from September 16 to 18 across 306 centres across 166 cities. The exam was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The question paper was bi-lingual, that is, in English and in Hindi.

Post-exam, the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website from October 1 to 3. The window to raise challenges against the answer key too was opened during this time.