CBSE CTET 2022: Correction window closes today, know how to edit application form

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to close the CTET 2022 application form correction window today (December 3, 2022). Candidates who have applied can edit details on the CTET application form 2022 through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

“No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date,” CBSE said.

Candidates can also change their choice of examination city if capacity is available in a particular city.

“This facility will also be available on first cum first served basis only,” an official statement said. The CBSE CTET will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in December 2022 or January 2023.

CBSE CTET 2022: Steps to make corrections

Step 1. Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the correction window link available on the home page.

Step 3. Login by entering your application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4. Make the necessary changes to your CTET 2022 application form.

Step 5. Download and print the form for future reference.

CTET is the Central Teachers' Eligibility Test that is conducted by the CBSE for appointing teachers’ for primary level and upper primary level teachers. The CTET score is used for the recruitment process in various Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, government, and private schools across the country. CTET comprises two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case of a candidate to teach classes 1 - 8, then they can appear for both papers in CTET.