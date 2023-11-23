Headlines

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Major update about exam date sheet that students must know

Candidates must note that the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) annual board examinations will take place for approximately 55 days and are expected to end by April 10, 2024.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the date sheet for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2024 by the end of this month (November). It is important to note that the board is yet to release the exact date and timing for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 date sheet.

Once released, candidates will be able to check the date sheets by visiting the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Date Sheet 2024 is likely to be released by November-end, as per reports. 

It was earlier announced that the CBSE Board Exam 2024 will be conducted from February 15 to April 10, 2024. 

Candidates must note that the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) annual board examinations will take place for approximately 55 days and are expected to end by April 10, 2024.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2024: Step-by-step guide to download 

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2024 pdf” link

Step 3: Now, your CBSE Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2024 PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions and press download 

Step 5: Print a copy of the Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet for future use.

The CBSE datesheet will consist of details such as examination day, subject code, number of subjects, name of the subjects, and exam duration, among other details. 

