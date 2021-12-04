CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results: BIG updates students must know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently conducting the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 exam in the form of a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. The students, appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 exam will have to fill the OMR sheets provided to them and they will then be evaluated based on the answer key shared by CBSE.

However, because there have been some errors in the answer key supplied by the board, CBSE has now issued a special notice about the same.

In its notice, CBSE has asked the evaluators to stick to the answer key shared by them while assessing the OMR sheets filled by students. CBSE has further clarified that the board has noted the errors in the answer sheet and that they would be corrected once the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 exam result is compiled by CBSE.

The notice read, "Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys. However, the Board has a well-settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is informed that the evaluators may check/evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them."

As for the errors in the answer key, CBSE has also urged schools to share notes in terms of the question papers with the board. The "observations or feedback received will be duly considered on the recommendation of subject experts at the time of preparation of results so that no student is put to any disadvantage", the CBSE notice said.