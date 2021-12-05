NEET 2022 entrance exam date, exam pattern, registration, time table, eligibility, documents, syllabus - Latest updates

NTA NEET 2022 entrance exam latest updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS, AYUSH, veterinary and nursing courses. NEET entrance exam is largest undergraduate medical entrance examination in India. NEET entrance exam is conducted in pen and paper mode. The date for NEET 2022 entrance exam is still not announced adn any announcement in this regard will be made by NTA.

In NEET entrance exam, questions are asked from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology based on the syllabus of class 11 and 12. NEET entrance exam is usually conducted on the first Sunday of May from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. It is expected that the registration of NEET 2022 entrance exam may start in December and those candidates who will fulfill the NEET eligibility criteria will be eligible to fill NEET 20222 entrance exam form.

Scope of NEET 2022 entrance exam

The score of NEET 2022 entrance exam will be used for granting medical admission to :

- 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats

- 85% state quota medical seats

- Central and deemed universities

- State, management, and NRI quota seats in private colleges

- Central pool quota seats

- Seats in private unaided, aided minority, and non-minority medical colleges.

- Mandatory qualification for candidates willing to pursue MBBS or BDS from a foreign medical institute.

NEET 2022 entrance exam date

Candidates must monitor the official website of NTA to check the schedule for the release of the application form, admit card, exam date, etc. The time table of the NEET 2022 entrance exam will also be released on the website.

NEET 2022 entrance exam: Eligibility Criteria

The NEET 2022 entrance exam eligibility criteria include minimum and maximum age requirement, educational requirement, subjects studied in the qualifying exam, status of the qualifying exam, category, and nationality.

Minimum age requirement: Candidates must have completed a minimum of 17 years of age at the time of admission as of 31 December 2022.

Nationality: As per the NEET 2022 eligibility criteria, aspirants have to be Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Persons with Indian Origin (PIO), or Foreign Nationals.

Educational qualifications: Candidates who have either completed or are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to appear in NEET-UG 2022.

Subjects studied: Aspirants will have to study physics, chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognized board.

Minimum marks required in qualifying exam: Candidates must secure at least 50% marks in physics, chemistry, and biology combined in the 10+2 qualifying exam. For SC, ST, OBC-NCL category candidates the minimum marks required are 40%.

NEET Application Form 2022

The NEET 2022 application form will be released by NTA on its official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Sources claimed that the NEET application form would be released in December 2021.

Documents/details required for NEET application form

Identity card: IDs such as Aadhaar card, ration card, bank account passbook, passport, or any other government photo ID card.

Personal details: Personal and communication details such as candidate and parents name, date of birth, permanent and corresponding address, active email ID, and mobile number.

Images: Scanned images of recent passport size photograph, postcard size photograph, signature, and left thumb impression.

NEET 2022 exam pattern

NEET 2022 entrance exam would be conducted in offline mode. The entrance exam is divided into 3 sections - physics, chemistry, and biology. The exam duration will be 3 hours and a total of 180 questions will be asked, Each question will carry 4 marks.

NEET 2022 entrance exam syllabus

Health Ministry has already made it clear that NEET 2022 entrance exam syllabus will remain unchanged. This means the syllabus for NEET exam 2022 will be based on class 11 and 12-course curriculum of 3 subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.