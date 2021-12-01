CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results: BIG updates every students need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) may declare CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results in record time term-1 board exams 2022. It is learnt that the CBSE is checking Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 exam OMR sheets on the same day and the CBSE has used modern technology to check OMR sheets of 33 lakh candidates who appeared for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 within hours after the end of exam.

The answer key of the multiple-choice questions asked in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam will be available on CBSE 's official website, cbse.nic.in.

The social science exam was conducted on November 30 and over 21 lakh candidates appeared in Class 10 and 13 lakh appeared for class 12 exams held across 13357 exam centres. The OMR answer sheets of all these students have been checked. The CBSE will declare the marks obtained by students along with results.

It is to be noted that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exams will be a marks-only result and the CBSE has already announced that it will not mark any student as pass or fail or repeater or compartment. The CBSE will announce these details after the term 2 exams. The final result will consist of term 1, term 2, and internal assessment scores. The guidelines on internal assessment have also been released by CBSE. For class 10 students, the marks obtained in in three periodic tests, student enrichment portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities will be included in practical aspect.

Notably, it is the first time that the CBSE has decided to hold two board exams in a year. After the conclusion of term-1 exams, students will start studying the remaining 50 per cent of the syllabus and then appear in Term 2 exam which is scheduled to be held in March/April.