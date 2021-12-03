Headlines

CBSE class 12 Term 1 board exams: Check format, timing for English Core paper

The good news is that there won't be any negative marking for students this year and they'll get 90 minutes to attempt the entire paper.

Dec 03, 2021

Term 1 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) begins today, December 3, and the first paper to be conducted is of English Core for class 12. The exam will begin at 11:30 am and end at 1 pm. 

The English core paper is one of the most important papers of the CBSE board and it is mandatory for registered students to take appear for the exam in order to clear their board exams. 

The board has advised students to go through the instructions carefully before beginning to write the test at the exam centre. 

Here's the format for the question paper: 

The paper will have three sections - reading, writing and literature. 

- The reading section will contain 18 questions out of which students can attempt a minimum of 14 questions.

- The writing section will contain 12 questions put of which students will have to attempt 10 questions. 

- The literature section will contain 30 questions out of which students will have to attempt at least 26 questions. 

This year, the CBSE has made significant changes to its exam patterns and formats due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams are being conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. 

Students can go through the pattern by going through the official sample papers for related papers. The good news is that there won't be any negative marking for students this year and they'll get 90 minutes to attempt the entire paper.

