BSEB Class 10 Matric Answer Keys 2023 released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check direct link to download

File Photo

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Matric Exam 2023 Answer Key for 50 percent objective questions. Candidates can now access it on the official website - www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The answer key can now be downloaded and candidates can raise objections on the same till March 10, 2023. The objection window will close at 5 pm on March 10, 2023, according to the announcement.

BSEB 10th Matric Answer Keys 2023 Direct Link to Download

BSEB Class 10 Matric Answer Keys 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Register objection regarding Answer Key Matric Exam 2023' link

Step 3: Enter the details and download the answer key

Step 4: Raise objections accordingly

The exam for BSEB Matric Exam 2023 was conducted from February 14, 2023, till February 22, 2023. Candidates note that the exam result will be released soon by the Bihar Board. The results are expected to be released in the third or fourth week of March.