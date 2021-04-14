CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 cancelled, Class 12 Exams postponed - Details here

In a significant development, CBSE Class 10 eams have been cancelled, while CBSE Class 12, Board Exams 2021 have been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed...The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled," the government said in a press release on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pakhriyal Nishank and other senior officials.

"Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board," Ministry of Education said.

Earlier several leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had urged the Central government to cancel the CBSE 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"Six lakh students in the city will appear for board exams. One lakh teachers will be on duty. Conducting board exams can lead to largescale spread of coronavirus... alternative methods of assessment can be explored. Students can be promoted on basis of either online exams or internal assessment. The board exams should be cancelled," Kejriwal said on Tuesday.