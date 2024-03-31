Twitter
Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2024 DECLARED: 82.91% students pass, direct link here

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2024 DECLARED: The Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 01:58 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board has declared the result of Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024 today, March 31, 2024. The result for BSEB class 10th can be checked on the Board on the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board.

The Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024. Nearly 16.4 lakh students appeared for the Bihar board Class 10th Exam 2024. The exam was conducted at 1,548 exam centres in two sessions. The first session exams were held between 9:30 AM and 12:45 PM, while the second shift exams were conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Websites to Check

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,
results.biharboardonline.com,
biharboardonline.com,
secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app 
Step 2: Go to Bihar board and then select class 10 result
Step 3: Fill in the required information 
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

DIRECT LINK

