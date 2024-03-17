Twitter
'Run for Good Happening' marathon in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

According to the police, the 'Run for Good Happening' marathon will be held on Sunday at the JLN Stadium. Around 2,000 people from all parts of Delhi is expected to participate in the marathon.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 06:00 AM IST

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in connection with a marathon being held at the JLN stadium here, officials said on Saturday.    

According to the police, the 'Run for Good Happening' marathon will be held on Sunday at the JLN Stadium. Around 2,000 people from all parts of Delhi is expected to participate in the marathon.     

The traffic movement will be regulated/diverted as per requirement on the Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla red light, Lodhi Road, Jor Bagh Road, Dayal Singh/CGO road, etc from 6 am to 8.30 am on Sunday, the advisory stated.    

Commuters are requested to cooperate and make maximum use of public transport, especially metro services, it said.    

Commuters going towards ISBT, railway station and airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, the advisory added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

