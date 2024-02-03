Twitter
IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR to see heavy rain today amid cold wave conditions

According to the IMD bulletin, widespread rainfall is expected in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab on February 3 and 4, and in Uttar Pradesh on February 4 and 5.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 09:21 AM IST

A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring widespread rainfall to Delhi and its neighbouring states in North India until Monday (February 5), according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) most recent bulletin. The western disturbance is expected to affect Northwest India starting Saturday.

It's predicted that today's high will be about 20 degrees Celsius, while the lowest will be about 7 degrees. According to a statement from Northern Railways, there was "very dense" fog, which caused 23 trains to run late.

According to the IMD bulletin, widespread rainfall is expected in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab on February 3 and 4, and in Uttar Pradesh on February 4 and 5.

On Friday, Delhi was hit by blinding fog for a second straight day. The airport had zero visibility, which severely hampered flight operations. A number of trains headed for Delhi experienced delays, impacting train operations as well. The official weather observatory in the nation's capital, Safdarjung, recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Friday, which is one degree below average. The highest recorded temperature was 18.5 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below average. The national capital was reasonably warm and cosy during the day.

Himachal Pradesh, along with other regions of North and Northwest India, experienced below-freezing temperatures on Friday along with persistent snowfall and rain. On Friday, heavy snowfall caused traffic disruptions in Shimla. Up to 2,243 transformers are out of commission and up to 720 roads—including four national highways in Himachal Pradesh—have been blocked. According to state data cited by news agency PTI, there are up to 250 closed roads in Shimla, followed by 163 in Chamba, 139 in Lahaul and Spiti, 67 in Kullu, 54 in Mandi, and 46 in Kinnaur district.

