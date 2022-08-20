Covid-19: Delhi reports 1,109 new cases and 9 deaths; positivity rate increases to 11.23%

According to information provided by the municipal health department, Delhi recorded 1,109 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 percent, and 9 deaths from the viral illness. According to the most recent bulletin, this increased the number of cases in Delhi to 19,92,881 and the number of fatalities to 26,420.

READ | Delhi Police bust massive international fake passport, visa racket; 5 arrested including mastermind

1,417 COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Friday, with a positive rate of 7.53% and three deaths. There were eight fatalities and 1,964 COVID-19 cases reported in the city on Thursday, with a test positivity rate of 9.42 percent. According to the bulletin, the new cases on Saturday were determined by 9,874 tests performed the day before.

READ | Medical negligence shocker from MP: Condom pack used to dress woman's head injury

On Tuesday, the nation's capital confirmed 917 Covid cases with a positive rate of 19.20% and three infections-related fatalities. With 1,227 cases and a 14.57 percent positivity rate as of Monday, the virus claimed the lives of eight people in the city. Prior to this, the city had recorded more than 2,000 instances every day for a period of 12 days.

(With inputs from PTI)