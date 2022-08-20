Medical negligence shocker from MP: Condom pack used to dress woman's head injury

Photo: IANS

A stunning case of medical negligence has emerged from Madhya Pradesh, where a woman’s head wound was dressed with condom wrapper at a community health centre. The staff at the medical facility in Morena district decided to use a condom wrapper as a temporary health dressing for Reshma Bai to stop bleeding from her head injury.

MP is not new to such incidents of medical negligence. The state is often in the news for the poor quality of its healthcare system, which includes lack of hearses for the dead and incidents where pregnant women are carried to hospitals on cots.

The case surfaced after a doctor at the Morena district hospital began to open the dressing in order to give the woman a new one. The community health centre had referred her to the hospital. On opening the dressing, the stunned doctor saw the condom packet accompanying cotton inside the bandage.

“The doctor who was treating the woman at the health centre had reportedly asked the ward boy to put some cardboard like material over the cotton pad, but he kept a packet of condom instead,” said Rakesh Mishra, the Chief Medical Health Officer (CHMO) of Morena.

The ward boy has reportedly been removed from service with immediate effect. An inquiry has also been ordered into the matter, the CHMO informed.

(With inputs from IANS)

READ | Not Nitish Kumar or Rahul Gandhi; Akhilesh Yadav names THESE three politicians for 2024 PM candidate