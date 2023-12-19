Headlines

Noida news: Two men jump signal, try to run over traffic cop with car; arrested

According to authorities, the accident caused injuries to the sub-inspector. Authorities say that on Sunday at 6 p.m., two Noida residents, Rohit Vespya (49) and Gurkeerat Singh (26), attempted to drive through a traffic light close to the Sector 16 metro station.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

After a traffic cop captured the two men on Sunday jumping a signal and ordering them to stop, the officer reported that the men were attempting to run over him and they were taken into custody. According to authorities, the accident caused injuries to the sub-inspector.

Authorities say that on Sunday at 6 p.m., two Noida residents, Rohit Vespya (49) and Gurkeerat Singh (26), attempted to drive through a traffic light close to the Sector 16 metro station. Then they pulled into the center of the road and stopped their car.

At the location, Traffic Sub-Inspector (SI) Jay Prakash was assigned. He went up to the automobile and motioned for the driver to pull over to the side. The men, however, struck Prakash and fled quickly, according to a senior police station officer. After receiving an alert, a squad from the Sector 20 police station arrived at the location. The SI was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after suffering injuries to his hands and knee.

In response to the injured officer's complaint, a formal complaint was filed under sections 332 (voluntarily causing harm to deter a public worker from performing his duties), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (providing punishment for intentionally insulting someone to provoke them), and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code against the two accused. On Monday, the car that was used in the incident was seized, and Vespya and Singh were taken into custody in Noida.

