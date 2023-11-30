Headlines

Noida Metro: Big update on 11.6-km Aqua Line extension between Sector 142, Botanical Garden stations; details inside

Noida Metro: There will be eight new elevated stations on this line. The proposed line would cost Rs 2254.35 crore.

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

Delhi NCR news: The detailed project report (DPR) for the extension of the metro line between Sector 142 to Botanical Garden stations has been submitted to local authorities for approval, officials said on Thursday. Once the Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Authority give their in-principle approval, the DPR would be presented in the next board meeting of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), a senior officer said.

Thereafter the DPR will be processed for approval of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre, NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M said. The DPR has been prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for NMRC, which operates the Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida. Botanical Garden station is an interchange station for the Blue Line and the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro.

11.6-km Aqua Line extension

According to the DPR, the new line will run between Sector 142 station on Aqua Line of Noida Metro and Delhi Metro's Botanical Garden station. The total length of the proposed line would be 11.56 km and it would cost Rs 2254.35 crore, according to the NMRC statement.

Stations on Aqua line extension

The statement said there will be eight new elevated stations on this line -- Botanical Garden, Noida Sector 44, Noida Office, Sector 97, Sector 105, Sector 108, Sector 93, Panchsheel Balak Inter College and Sector 142 (already existing).

"This project will provide ease in connectivity to the residents within both cities of Noida and Greater Noida and further connect them to the Delhi Metro network. Botanical Garden will serve as an interchanging station between NMRC's Aqua Line and DMRC's Magenta & Blue Line," Lokesh M said. "This project will be beneficial to all the commuters travelling for Noida-Greater Noida towards Delhi and vice-versa," the senior IAS officer added.

